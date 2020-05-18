Officials pay homage to ex-Havildar in Ranipet

Scores of residents including Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini, Sub-Collector K. Elambahavath and Superintendent of Police A. Myilvaganan paid homage to the ex-serviceman who died Sunday.

V. Deenadayalan, 45, a retired Havildar was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday, while on security duty near Palleri checkpost in Walajah Taluk. He was admitted with Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. After being treated, he failed to improve and died at the hospital. His body was taken to his home in Thagarakuppam near Sholingur and his last rites were performed on Monday.