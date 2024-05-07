GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

O. Panneerselvam criticizes reports on T.N. government’s directive to sub-registrars to increase guideline values

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to reports regarding the government’s instruction to sub-registrars to recommend changes to guideline values such that the annual revenue tripled, and said the current stamp duty and registration charges were already crippling home buyers

May 07, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File photograph

O. Panneerselvam. File photograph

ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee leader, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, took exception to reports in sections of the media that the State government had directed sub-registrars (SR) to find ways to triple the annual revenue through stamp duties and registration to ₹60,000 crore from the current ₹20,000 crore.

In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam referred to reports regarding the government’s instruction to sub-registrars to come out with recommendations to change guideline values in such a manner that the annual revenue tripled. He recalled certain changes made by the Registration Department in recent months and contended that consequently, the cost of a house had risen by ₹2-10 lakh. “In fact, people have been forced to take loans exclusively to meet the cost of stamp paper and registration charges,” Mr. Panneerselvam observed, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stick to the guideline values that were in force at the time of the DMK coming to power. 

Commenting on the completion of three years in office by the DMK, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the current regime’s performance was characterised by “murders, robberies, widespread prevalence of drug abuse and law and order deterioration.”

On reports about YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar having been attacked at the Coimbatore prison, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami  called for a judicial probe. 

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / real estate

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.