O. Panneerselvam criticizes reports on T.N. government’s directive to sub-registrars to increase guideline values

May 07, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee leader, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, took exception to reports in sections of the media that the State government had directed sub-registrars (SR) to find ways to triple the annual revenue through stamp duties and registration to ₹60,000 crore from the current ₹20,000 crore.

In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam referred to reports regarding the government’s instruction to sub-registrars to come out with recommendations to change guideline values in such a manner that the annual revenue tripled. He recalled certain changes made by the Registration Department in recent months and contended that consequently, the cost of a house had risen by ₹2-10 lakh. “In fact, people have been forced to take loans exclusively to meet the cost of stamp paper and registration charges,” Mr. Panneerselvam observed, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stick to the guideline values that were in force at the time of the DMK coming to power.

Commenting on the completion of three years in office by the DMK, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the current regime’s performance was characterised by “murders, robberies, widespread prevalence of drug abuse and law and order deterioration.”

On reports about YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar having been attacked at the Coimbatore prison, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for a judicial probe.