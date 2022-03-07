O. Panneerselvam calls for early provision of terminal benefits to retired STC employees
AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday reiterated his demand for the early provision of terminal benefits to retired employees of the State Transport Corporations (STCs).
In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the media citing employees’ associations stating that despite the State government and the corporations recording an increase in their revenue compared with 2020, benefits were not made available to the former employees.
There were reports of debts among retired staff of the corporations, and they were expecting the government to come to their rescue in light of the lessening intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Panneerselvam added.
