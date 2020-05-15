Tamil Nadu

Now, masks with pics of your favourite star

Surge in demand sees Tiruppur units churning them out in big way

With several garment factories in Tiruppur taking up mask production in a big way in the last one-and-a-half months, the orders have begun to come in thick and fast, and for varied needs — surgical masks, “fashion” masks, customised masks, and even masks bearing images of actors.

V.S. Chandrakumar, chief executive officer, Sentinal Clothing, which used to make T-shirts with logos, says he decided to try out the concept for masks too. “The demand is huge from corporates for customised masks,” he says. Several companies want masks with their logos printed. Some give the design for the masks too, he adds.

With an eye on market share, Mr. Chandrakumar says he began making masks with images of actors printed on them.

“This immediately led to demand shooting up. We make 300-500 pieces a day with images of actors. However, customised masks with logos are more in demand,” he adds.

Popular choices

In the last few days, the company has sold over 4,000 masks with images of actors on them. With the in-house design facilities, he has so far printed images of a few Tamil actors and those in the Netflix series Money Heist. “It is all based on customer response and demand,” he adds.

The masks are made of knitted, double-layered cotton fabric that is bio-washed. So the products can be reused, he says.

Such is the demand for masks now that many factories in Tiruppur have decided to focus on them for the next three to six months. The exporters are all waiting for the Central government to permit sales abroad.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:13:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/now-masks-with-pics-of-your-favourite-star/article31586623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY