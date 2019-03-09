‘North Indians cornering all Central govt. jobs’

Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan claimed that only North Indians were being given preference for appointments to vacancies in Central government organisations in Tamil Nadu.

He said the recently released list by the Railways Recruitment Board of candidates favoured North Indians over those from Tamil Nadu and South India.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Mr. Velmurugan showed a list of candidates who had cleared the RRB examination and claimed that only North Indian candidates were shown preference.

Mr. Velmurugan said the “fascist BJP government at the Centre and the Edappadi Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu were bent on ensuring that the rights of Tamil Nadu citizens were being trampled upon.”

The party would work towards defeating this combine in the Lok Sabha polls, he said adding that they would also start using the hashtags “#GohomeModi and #GohomeEdappadi” as part of their campaign.