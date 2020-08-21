Non-bailable warrants issued against eight accused in Kodanad dacoity cum murder case

The warrants were issued after eight of the accused in the case failed to turn up for a court hearing in Udhagamandalam on Friday

Non-bailable warrants were issued against eight accused in the Kodanad murder cum dacoity case by district judge, P. Vadamalai at the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Friday. The warrants were issued after eight of the accused in the case failed to turn up for a court hearing.

According to sources, one witness in the case had approached the Madras High Court with a petition urging that the trial, currently ongoing in Udhagamandalam, to be completed in a time-bound manner. The High Court then directed the sessions court to complete the trial within a period of 90 days.

The 10 accused in the Kodanad dacoity cum murder case -- K.V Sayan, ‘Walayar’ Manoj, Santhosh Sami, Deepu, Satheeshan, M. Kutti alias Bijin, Jithin Joy, Manoj Sami, Zamsheer and Udhayakumar were told to produce themselves before the court on Friday. However, except two of the accused – K.V.Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj, who were produced before the judge, the eight other accused did not turn up for the hearing.

As a result, the district judge, P. Vadamalai, issued non-bailable warrants against the eight accused. Public prosecutor, Bala Nandhakumar, appeared for the prosecution.

The lawyer representing the accused, G. Anandan, said that his eight clients were unable to make it to Udhagamandalam due to restrictions placed on travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of my clients are in Kerala and could not get e-passes to travel to the Nilgiris,” said Mr. Anandan.

The next hearing in the case has been posted for August 27.