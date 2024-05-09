GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No special classes, training activities in schools due to heatwave, says Tamil Nadu government

‘Temperature recorded in northern T.N. during April was 3-5 degrees Celsius more than normal’

Published - May 09, 2024 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the prevailing weather, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has instructed the Collectors to ensure that government and private schools do not conduct special classes and other training activities.

“As severe heat is being experienced and conditions equivalent to a heatwave are prevailing in a majority of places in Tamil Nadu, there are chances of people getting affected by hot weather-related issues,” an official release said.

The government pointed out that the India Meteorological Department had predicted hot weather conditions, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, in various parts of the State till May 16. The advisory to the Collectors was to protect children from adverse weather conditions, it said.

The temperatures recorded in interior areas of northern Tamil Nadu in April were “3-5 degrees Celsius more than normal”, it pointed out.

The Chief Secretary has also issued advisories listing various mitigation measures to be initiated by the authorities in view of the weather condition.

