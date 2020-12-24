No scope to work with DMK again, says M.K. Alagiri

Expelled DMK leader hints at floating a party if his supporters persuaded him to do so.

Expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri on December 24 said he has convened a meeting of his supporters in Madurai on January 3, 2021 and would take a decision on shaping his future course of action in politics after brainstorming with them.

Asked if he received any invite from DMK to join hands again, from which he was ousted years ago when his father and party patriarch M. Karunanidhi was alive, Mr. Alagiri said he did not get any invite.

Answering another question, Mr. Alagiri, who was the south zone organisational secretary when he was expelled from the DMK in March 2014, ruled out scope for working with the his former party for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“I have convened a meeting of my supporters in Madurai on January 3 and I will act as per their advice,” he told reporters in Chennai after visiting his mother Dayalu Ammal at the family’s Gopalapuram residence.

Asked if he would launch a political party if his supporters and followers persuaded him to do so, he replied, “Yes for sure, I will act according to their aspirations.” To a question on the possibility of meeting superstar Rajinikanth, who is likely to launch his political party soon, he said the actor was not currently available in Chennai and he would visit him after he returns to the city.

Mr. Alagiri, who would turn 70 in January, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and was the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers from 2009 to 2013.