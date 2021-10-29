Tamil Nadu

‘No sale, bursting of joined crackers’

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Friday evening instructed fireworks manufacturers in the district to not produce joined crackers (sara vedi) and also any crackers containing barium nitrate.

In a statement, quoting Friday’s Supreme Court order, the Collector said the court had not banned bursting of crackers per se during Deepavali or any other functions. But, it had banned crackers with barium nitrate that could cause pollution and pose a danger to the health of people.

The court had also banned manufacture, stocking, sale and bursting of joined crackers. Anyone violating the court order would face criminal action, he warned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 9:39:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-sale-bursting-of-joined-crackers-virudhunagar/article37239230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY