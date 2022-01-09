Tamil Nadu

No restrictions on attending family events on Sundays

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday announced that people could attend marriages and other family functions on Sunday (January 9) even though a complete lockdown will be in force. A Government press release said those who would like to attend marriages should show their invitations to authorities.

“Only hundred persons will be allowed in marriage halls. The police will cooperate with invitees to marriages,” the release said.

Food delivery

The Government has also permitted restaurants, hotels and tiffin centres to deliver food to their customers through their own network and also through e-orders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 12:05:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-restrictions-on-attending-family-events-on-sundays/article38197777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY