No restrictions on attending family events on Sundays

Attendees will have to show the invitations to authorities on demand

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday announced that people could attend marriages and other family functions on Sunday (January 9) even though a complete lockdown will be in force. A Government press release said those who would like to attend marriages should show their invitations to authorities.

“Only hundred persons will be allowed in marriage halls. The police will cooperate with invitees to marriages,” the release said.

Food delivery

The Government has also permitted restaurants, hotels and tiffin centres to deliver food to their customers through their own network and also through e-orders.