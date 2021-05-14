No public reception for Ministers, MLAs, insists CM Stalin

The Chief Minister requested donors to avoid presenting him bouquets of flowers or shawls and that they could present him books.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday appealed against organising public reception events for Ministers and legislators, who are visiting their native districts for coordinating anti-COVID efforts.

In a statement, he referred to certain incidents, where Ministers were given a public reception, Mr. Stalin said: “During the pandemic, such receptions should be avoided. Billboards and banners should be avoided. Ministers and MLAs should take action against those violating this directive.”

All should focus primarily on containing the spread of COVID-19 and they should impress people only with their deeds in coordinating anti-COVID efforts, Mr. Stalin underlined.

Referring to those who are paying a visit to him to hand over donations and contributions to help the government fight COVID-19, he requested them to avoid presenting him bouquets of flowers or shawls but they could present him books.

“In general, I’m against presenting flowers and shawls but books. So, you must avoid presenting flowers and shawls,” he insisted.