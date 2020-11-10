No point in praising caste, religion: Stalin

‘AIADMK did nothing for the people’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said what was important was not praising a caste or religion but rendering help and securing rights to those belonging to those groups.

Addressing the Madurai district unit of the party, he said the DMK was formed to uplift Tamil society, comprising all castes and religion. “But the AIADMK government has not done anything for the people. Neither did it use the BJP government at the Centre to do anything for the welfare of the people,” he said. It was nothing but a government of a 30-member group. “I do not expect Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswam to fight for the State’s autonomy, fight against the imposition of Hindi and the New Education Policy. I would like to know whether he can ensure the setting up of the AIIMS in Madurai.”

The DMK chief alleged that even two years after the foundation stone was laid for the AIIMS in Madurai, there had been no progress. “There is no trace of the foundation stone. Now they have published a notification in the gazette since the Assembly elections are approaching,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though there were no details on the funds allocated for the AIIMS in Madurai, the Centre had appointed an administrative committee without any representation from Madurai.

According to him, the AIADMK government was daydreaming that it could capture power using money.