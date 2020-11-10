Tamil Nadu

No point in praising caste, religion: Stalin

M.K. Stalin  

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said what was important was not praising a caste or religion but rendering help and securing rights to those belonging to those groups.

Addressing the Madurai district unit of the party, he said the DMK was formed to uplift Tamil society, comprising all castes and religion. “But the AIADMK government has not done anything for the people. Neither did it use the BJP government at the Centre to do anything for the welfare of the people,” he said. It was nothing but a government of a 30-member group. “I do not expect Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswam to fight for the State’s autonomy, fight against the imposition of Hindi and the New Education Policy. I would like to know whether he can ensure the setting up of the AIIMS in Madurai.”

The DMK chief alleged that even two years after the foundation stone was laid for the AIIMS in Madurai, there had been no progress. “There is no trace of the foundation stone. Now they have published a notification in the gazette since the Assembly elections are approaching,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though there were no details on the funds allocated for the AIIMS in Madurai, the Centre had appointed an administrative committee without any representation from Madurai.

According to him, the AIADMK government was daydreaming that it could capture power using money.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 1:11:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-point-in-praising-caste-religion-stalin/article33062084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY