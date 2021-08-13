Tamil Nadu

No plans to join BJP, says Rajenthra Bhalaji

K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Putting an end to the rumour that he was planning to join the BJP, former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji met AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Thursday. Mr. Bhalaji, who is also AIADMK Virudhunagar West district secretary, said that he met Mr. Palaniswami and recalled that he had been in the party since the days of M.G. Ramachandran, and would not leave it.


