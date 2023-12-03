No more old computers in T.N. government offices

December 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Computers that were bought more than five years ago and are incompatible with e-office requirements now could be considered for replacement in government offices. The Tamil Nadu government’s Information Technology and Digital Services Department has issued guidelines in this regard recently.

As per the guidelines, a processor with the latest generation i3 or equivalent, with a RAM of 8GB (DDR4 or latest), with a storage (hard disk) of 256 GB SSD with a monitor display of 19” inches is required for computers/laptops. It noted that departments shall not exceed these specifications while purchasing computers.

“If the computers were bought more than five years ago and are incompatible with e-office requirements in the current scenario, they can be considered for replacement,” the guidelines read.

At least 8 GB RAM is necessary, since latest edition of windows consumed more memory and the same is required for better speed. “SSD will help in quick booting and will also improve the overall performance of the system. It is to be noted that OS may consume 40 GB to 60 GB and since e-office is web application and data is stored in server, 256 BG storage is enough.”

As for connectivity, “in case LAN connection is not feasible or found not cost advantageous, Wi-Fi access points can be used for the required connectivity of e-office, based on the proposal.” The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) is the optional procurement agency of the government for IT hardware and all products mentioned and also for connectivity.