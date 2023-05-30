HamberMenu
NLCIL, WAPCOS sign MoU

The MoU will enable collaboration for the development of various schemes like pumped storage, reservoir storage, and run-of-river hydropower projects in India

May 30, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Coal has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for collaboration on various schemes.

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects) NLCIL, and Anupam Mishra, Director (Commercial and Human Resources Development), WAPCOS signed the MoU in the presence of senior officials of NLCIL and WAPCOS.

According to an official release, the MoU will enable collaboration on technical services and advisories for the development of various schemes like pumped storage, reservoir storage, and run-of-river hydropower projects in India.

