NLCIL-NPTI pact offers job-oriented courses for project-affected persons in Neyveli

October 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated November 01, 2023 01:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), a national apex body for training in the power sector under the Ministry of Power, to provide job-orientated post-diploma and post-graduate diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering to project-affected persons (PAPs) from Neyveli.

The MoU, which is part of a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, was signed between Saravanabhavan A. K.R., Unit Head (Learning & Development), NLCIL, and Selvam S., Principal Director, NPTI. Samir Swarup, Director (Human Resources), NLCIL, and other senior officials were present.

The collaboration between the NLCIL and the NPTI is aimed to provide a batch of 50 PAPs from NLCIL operating areas in Neyveli, and the unemployed youth of Tamil Nadu, with one-year diploma courses in Power Plant Engineering. The training course will help candidates secure employment, the NLCIL said.