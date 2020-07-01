NLC boiler blast: Home Minister assures Tamil Nadu CM of help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the phone on Wednesday to inquire about the explosion in the NLC boiler unit and assured him of all possible help.

Mr. Shah tweeted: “Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help."

The Minister also said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were already on the spot to assist in relief work. “Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured,” he added.