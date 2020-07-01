Two killed, 16 injured in boiler blast in NLCIL in Neyveli

Two persons were killed and 16 injured — 11 of them critically — after a boiler exploded at Unit V at the Thermal Power Station-II, in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli on Wednesday.

Contract workers and permanent staff were active at the 210 MW unit at the time of the accident, and thick smoke billowed out of the plant.

NLCIL confirmed two deaths and the death toll, it is feared, could go up, as three others are trapped at the site.

An official rescues an injured worker soon after a boiler blast at NLC units in Neyveli on Wednesday. India Ltd in Neyveli in Cuddalore district on Wednesday.

The identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. Of the 16 injured, 11, who had sustained over 40 % burns were referred to Chennai while the remaining were admitted to the NLCIL General Hospital in the township.

The blast occurred at around 10 a.m. This is the second accident at TPS-II. It may be recalled that five persons including two permanent staff were killed in a boiler blast in Unit VI on May 7.

According to NLCIL sources, “The Unit V had shut down after it had tripped on Tuesday night. The workers and engineering staff were attempting to revive the unit when a fire reportedly broke out in the boiler, resulting in the explosion.”

Power generation in the unit was stalled following the accident, while all other units in the station and other thermal power plants functioned as usual.

Rescue work is still on and senior officials have rushed to the spot.