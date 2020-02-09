Tamil Nadu

Nine persons injured in jallikattu held near Ariyalur

Nine persons, mostly spectators, sustained injuries during a jallikattu event held in Keezha Kolathur near Ariyalur on Saturday.

All of them were provided treatment at a special camp set up at the venue by the Public Health authorities.

As many as 210 bulls, brought from different parts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai and neighbouring districts, were released during the event.

A total of 150 tamers demonstrated their skills. Both the bulls and the bull-tamers were allowed to participate in the event only after a medical examination carried out by veterinarians.

Earlier, Thamarai S. Rajendran, Government Chief Whip, inaugurated the event.

