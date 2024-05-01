GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nilgiris district administration awaits government instructions on e-passes

According to local business owners, the announcement that e-passes need to be obtained before entering the Nilgiris has already led to cancellation of bookings at resorts and hotels.

May 01, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiri Mountain Train at Kattary Bridge near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Representational image. File

The Nilgiri Mountain Train at Kattary Bridge near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Nilgiris district administration is awaiting instructions from the Tamil Nadu government on implementing the Madras High Court’s order mandating the obtaining of electronic passes (e-passes) for tourists entering the district from May 7 to June 30.

The exercise is being done to estimate the number of vehicles entering the ecologically-fragile district of Nilgiris and the hill station of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, where uncontrolled tourism has led to massive destruction of the biosphere reserves.

According to local business owners, the announcement that e-passes need to be obtained before entering the Nilgiris has already led to cancellation of bookings at resorts and hotels. “Most people only hear of the system and do not know that it will come into effect only from May 7 and have ended up cancelling their reservations,” said a hotel manager from Udhagamandalam.

Messages are also being spread through mobile messaging applications of e-passes already being mandatory. Responding to the confusion, a senior official from the Nilgiris district administration said the State is yet to issue any Government Order or clarification regarding the e-passes. “We are awaiting instructions, but at the moment, there is no restriction to tourists entering the Nilgiris till May 7th,” said the official.

