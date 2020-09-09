NIA searches Coimbatore jeweller’s house, workshop in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case

It is learnt that the National Investigation Agency has named the jewellery manufacturer, J. Nandagopal, as an accused in the case for allegedly acting as a middleman

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is currently investigating the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels to Kerala via Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, searched the house cum jewellery manufacturing unit of a Coimbatore resident on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the NIA has named the jewellery manufacturer, J. Nandagopal as an accused in the case for allegedly acting as a middleman by buying the smuggled gold and turning it into finished jewellery.

The house cum jewellery making unit, located on Pavizham Street in Coimbatore, was searched by a five-member NIA team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-ranked official in the morning. Documents naming Mr. Nandagopal as an accused in the case have already been submitted before the NIA Special Court in Kochi, said sources.

Mr. Nandagopal operates a jewellery manufacturing unit on one floor of the building on Pavizham Street while he resides on another floor.

NIA officials questioned Mr. Nandagopal for several hours.

There are 30 accused, including Nadagopal in the case, which became sensational in Kerala as the key accused Swapna Suresh had alleged links with M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the State’s Chief Minister.