NGT appoints committee to investigate Manali gas leak

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has appointed a committee to independently verify whether there was any deficiency on the part of a urea company in Manali from which ammonia gas leaked in mid May and assess the environment compensation if any violations were found.

Taking up the matter suo moto, based on media reports, the bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta also directed the committee to ascertain whether the emissions standard of ammonia gas inside the plant from the respective machineries was within the permissible limit and whether all safety measures had been taken by them to protect the employees as well as those likely to be exposed to the gas during work inside the factory.

“The fertilizer company being a hazardous industry, dealing with ammonia gas, they are expected to take all necessary precautions to avoid leak as exposure to ammonia gas will result in severe diseases like breathing trouble, eye irritation etc,” the bench said while appointing the committee.

They also directed the committee to inspect the area and submit a factual and action taken report, and find out whether there were violations regarding compliance of provisions of the Hazardous Waste (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 and find out whether the machineries were in order and pollution control mechanisms were working properly.

The committee will comprise a senior officer of the regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), a senior officer of Central Pollution Control Board’s regional office, a senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and District Collector, Tiruvalllur