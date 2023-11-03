HamberMenu
Newly wed couple murdered in Thoothukudi

V. Mari Selvam, 24, married Karthiga, 20, after eloping on October 30. Both belonged to the same community. The couple went to the Kovilpatti East police station seeking protection. Then, they married at the sub-registrar’s office the same day.

November 03, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 04:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, who got married three days ago braving opposition from the girl’s family, were murdered in Thoothukudi on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The police said V. Mari Selvam, 24, married Karthiga, 20, of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar. Both belonged to the same community. Karthiga eloped with Mari Selvam to Kovilpatti on October 30 and they went to the Kovilpatti East police station seeking protection. Then, they married at the sub-registrar’s office the same day and stayed at Kovilpatti till Wednesday.

When the couple came to Mari Selvam’s house at Murugesan Nagar on Thursday morning, his parents accepted their marriage. When his parents had gone for work, six persons came to his house on three bikes around 6 p.m. and hacked the couple to death. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot and sent the bodies to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Thoothukudi SIPCOT police, who have registered a case, suspect that the couple might have been murdered by the family members of Karthiga.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan has formed three special teams to nab the culprits.

