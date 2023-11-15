HamberMenu
New ward for in-patients opened at Christian Medical College in Ranipet

CMC officials said that accident victims and beneficiaries under the T.N. government’s emergency care scheme would be treated in the new ward, which has 45 beds and round-the-clock service

November 15, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The new ward has 45 beds for in-patients at CMC, Ranipet

The new ward has 45 beds for in-patients at CMC, Ranipet | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, inaugurated a separate medical and surgical ward for in-patients at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Ranipet under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme) and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY Scheme) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

CMC officials said that accident victims and beneficiaries under the emergency care Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, would be treated in the new ward, which has 45 beds and round-the-clock service. An enquiry counter, a pre-authorisation counter and an accounts counter will be near the new ward.

People from Tamil Nadu and other States can avail themselves of the services of the insurance scheme by submitting the necessary documents and meeting the eligibility criteria as per the packages designed by respective State governments. A similar new ward was opened at CMC main campus in Vellore in September where more than 100 beneficiaries have been treated under these government health insurance schemes so far. The new wards in both campuses will function simultaneously.

Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi; D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet); S. Jagathrakshakan, M.P (Arakkonam); Vikram Mathews, director, CMC and I. Rajesh, medical superintendent, CMC, were present on the occasion.

Vellore / private health care / trauma & emergency healthcare / Tamil Nadu

