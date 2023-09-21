HamberMenu
New ward for inpatients opened at CMC in Vellore 

September 21, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inaugurated a separate medical and surgical ward for inpatients at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital here under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana on Wednesday.

Accident victims and beneficiaries under the Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme, under the Innuyir Kappom Thittam, would be treated in the new ward, said a press release.

People from Tamil Nadu and other States can avail themselves of the services of the insurance scheme by submitting the necessary documents and meeting the eligibility criteria as per the packages designed by respective State governments.

An enquiry counter, a pre-authorisation counter and an accounts counter will be near the new ward.

On the occasion, P.G. Bhanumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services (Vellore); Vikram Mathews, director, CMC; I. Rajesh, medical superintendent; Aice Sony, nursing superintendent; and Reni Charles, general superintendent, CMC; were present, the release added.

