New SP assumes office

G. Shashank Sai took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district on Thursday. Prior to the new posting, he served as the Superintendent of Police of Tiruppur district.
May 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM
