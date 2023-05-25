New SP assumes office

HamberMenu
May 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
G. Shashank Sai assumed office as the Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district

G. Shashank Sai took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district on Thursday. Prior to the new posting, he served as the Superintendent of Police of Tiruppur district.

