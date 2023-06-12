New hospital in Guindy to get 500 more beds  

June 12, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The health department has been sanctioned an additional ₹240.54 crore to expand the proposed 500-bed multi super speciality hospital in the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.

The department has proposed to upgrade the facility by adding 500 more beds. In the first phase, ₹230 crore had already been sanctioned. The hospital will be named Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. It will have specialities such as nephrology, urology, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, medical and surgical gastroenterology, radiology, vascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, medical and surgical oncology, transfusion medicine, anesthesiology, pathology and a biochemistry department.

Excess manpower from the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital) will be utilised at the upcoming hospital, according to an order issued by the department. They include 32 posts such as pharmacists, grade -II nursing superintendents, physiotherapists, dieticians, assistants , steam engineers, junior engineers and ECG technicians. When the incumbent posts fall vacant after the retirement of personnel in the Cuddalore hospital, they will be filled on contract, the GO has said.

A total of 757 posts, including 249 regular and 508 contract posts, have been created. The 249 posts will cost the exchequer over ₹42.81 crore while the 508 posts in various categories will cost an estimated ₹11 crore.