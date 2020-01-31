New bus stands in seven municipalities

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of new bus stands at Kancheepuram, Tiruttani, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Tindivanam municipalities.
Commissioner of Municipal Administration K. Baskaran in his order said that the bus stands would be constructed under public-private partnership (PPP) on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. He has directed the commissioners of the municipalities to call for tenders.
The estimated cost for Kancheepuram is ₹38.09 crore and for Tiruttani it will be ₹20 crore. The bus stands in Mayiladuthurai and Dharmapuri will be constructed at a cost of ₹38.05 crore and ₹39.14 crore respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.