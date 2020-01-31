Tamil Nadu

New bus stands in seven municipalities

They will be constructed under PPP model

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of new bus stands at Kancheepuram, Tiruttani, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Tindivanam municipalities.

Commissioner of Municipal Administration K. Baskaran in his order said that the bus stands would be constructed under public-private partnership (PPP) on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. He has directed the commissioners of the municipalities to call for tenders.

The estimated cost for Kancheepuram is ₹38.09 crore and for Tiruttani it will be ₹20 crore. The bus stands in Mayiladuthurai and Dharmapuri will be constructed at a cost of ₹38.05 crore and ₹39.14 crore respectively.

