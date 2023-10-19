HamberMenu
New announcement on power tariff reduction has left T.N. people disappointed: Panneerselvam

The former AIADMK leader said the move, by the T.N. government, would be of no use to most people

October 19, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam

Former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, said people were disappointed over the announcement of the DMK government over the reduction of tariff on electricity consumption of common facilities in residential complexes.

“This move is of no use for most people,” Mr Panneerselvam observed in a statement.

Pointing out that differential systems of tariff for a single type of use went against the principles of natural justice, the AIADMK’s former coordinator asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to scrap the present arrangement and protect the people, at least to a certain extent, from the impact of the power tariff hike. 

