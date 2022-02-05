NEET issue | Tamil Nadu special Assembly session on February 8

Speaker M. Appavu said the session would be held at the Legislative Assembly hall in Fort St George.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Saturday evening announced that a special session of the Legislative Assembly would be held at 10 a.m. on February 8 to discuss the return of the Bill against NEET by Governor R.N. Ravi.



Earlier in the day, addressing reporters after a multi-party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Health Minister M. Subramanian said Mr. Appavu would decide the date for the special session. “We will discuss the objections raised by the Governor [to the earlier legislation] and adopt a Bill. We will send it to the Governor for him to forward it to the Union Government for Presidential assent,” he said.

The Minister expressed the hope that even though the AIADMK boycotted Saturday’s meeting, it would attend the special session.

Mr. Subramanian also made it clear that the urban local body elections slated for February 19, would not come in the way of holding the Assembly session.

Earlier, moving a resolution in the all-party meeting, he said NEET had not only affected poor and middle class students but also deprived the State governments of their right to admit students in medical colleges. “The Bill to dispense with NEET was adopted since NEET favours those who have the wherewithal to attend special coaching classes and undermines the relevance of school education,” he explained.

Mr. Subramanian said though in a democracy the Governor was expected to send the resolution adopted in the Assembly to the Union Government, he had chosen to return it. “Legal experts and people with neutral opinions have taken exception to the Governor’s argument that the Justice A.K. Rajan committee’s arguments [on the basis of which the Bill was passed] are wrong. The people of Tamil Nadu will not approve the stand of the Governor that exemption to NEET is not necessary,” he reiterated.