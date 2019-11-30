Tamil Nadu

National Investigative Agency officials check homes in Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts

The search in one home was to check whether the resident had links with Islamic State terrorists

Officials of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) carried out checks at a few places in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Saturday morning

While a team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police began a search at the house of Sarbudeen (28) at Srinivasa Nagar Extension in Edamalaipattipudur on the outskirts of Tiruchi, another team is searching a house in Enamkulathur.

Searches at both the places began at around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The search at Sarbudeen’s house is to check whether he has any links with Islamic State terrorists. The NIA has swung into operation a day before Sarbudeen is reportedly scheduled to fly to a Central Asian country.

NIA sleuths are also conducting an inquiry and search at a house in Aattumandhai Street, Thanjavur.

