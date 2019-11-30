National Investigative Agency officials check homes in Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts

Officials of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) carried out checks at a few places in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts on Saturday morning

While a team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police began a search at the house of Sarbudeen (28) at Srinivasa Nagar Extension in Edamalaipattipudur on the outskirts of Tiruchi, another team is searching a house in Enamkulathur.

Searches at both the places began at around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The search at Sarbudeen’s house is to check whether he has any links with Islamic State terrorists. The NIA has swung into operation a day before Sarbudeen is reportedly scheduled to fly to a Central Asian country.

NIA sleuths are also conducting an inquiry and search at a house in Aattumandhai Street, Thanjavur.