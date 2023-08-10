National Green Tribunal issues notice to Union Environment Ministry over report on pollution risk around NLCIL in Neyveli

August 10, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 10 issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) over reports of pollution risk for villages around Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL).

The NGT has taken a suo moto cognisance of news reports based on an environmental study on quality of effluents from NLCIL and their thermal plants in Neyveli and Parangipettai.

The study, done by Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, found high levels of mercury, selenium, and flouride in drinking water from as many as 20 locations in Neyveli. As per the study, in Tholkappiar Nagar, Vadakkuvellur, the mercury content in the borewell used for drinking was 250 times above the permissible limit.

Several people in the village were said to have kidney ailments, respiratory and skin issues. Soil samples from around the thermal power plant showed the presence of heavy metals such as iron, aluminium, mercury, nickel, the report said.

In Parangipettai, where IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited operates, the pollution is contaminating air, soil, and natural water resources leading to health issues loss of livelihood due to poor agricultural yield, the report observed.

The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satya Kolarpati has also issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and District Collector, Cuddalore. The matter has been posted for next hearing on August 28.

Meanwhile, the NLCIL on August 10 issued a statement saying all its thermal units are complying with environmental standards prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), MoEF&CC, TNPCB. It said as per the latest check on effluent quality done on June 30, parameters are well within the limits.

“NLCIL is continuously undertaking all the necessary Environmental Protection measures to ensure air and water quality parameters at ambient level, which are well within the permissible limit,” it said.