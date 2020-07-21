Murugan condemns burning of tyres near temples

The people of Tamil Nadu are watching political parties propagating false secularism and they will give the right response to such parties at the right time, said State BJP president L. Murugan.
Mr. Murugan condemned the incidents of old tyres and junk being dumped and set afire in front of three temples in Coimbatore on Friday. A trident in front of the Mahaliamman Temple was also found bent.
He also questioned as to how one person, G. Gajendran, who was arrested in connection with the incident, could have acted alone. “Doubts arise whether just one person would have been able to carry out this attack on temples. All those who were associated with him in the incident must be identified,” Mr. Murugan said.
The BJP leader said this was an attack on all Hindus of the State and questioned whether this was aimed at preventing Hindus from going to temples, or to create fear in their minds.
Mr. Murugan also asked how such a situation could come to pass in a State where 90% of the population are Hindus. “Those who are indulging in such vandalism and conspiracy must be identified, those encouraging them clandestinely must also be traced and punished,” he said.
