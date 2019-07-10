Mugilan discharged from hospital, remanded and taken to Karur

Environmental activist Mugilan, who was arrested by CB-CID police in connection with the rape of a woman, was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

R.Mugilan was reportedly spotted at Tirupathi ailway station on Saturday, almost 140 days after he went missing. He was brought to Katpadi, Vellore by the Railway Protection Force and was arrested by CB-CID on rape charges, in Chennai on Sunday. CB-CID sleuths kept Mugilan at their office at Egmore and conducted an inquiry with him.

A woman had lodged complaint with the Kulithalai police in Karur district claiming that he had cheated and raped her. A case under Section 376 (rape), 417 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act was registered against him. The case was later transferred to the CB-CID.

After the formal arrest by the CB-CID, he was produced before the II Metropolitan Magistrate on Sunday for obtaining transit warrant. As he complained of illness, he was admitted in Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, he was discharged from the hospital and produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate A.M.Ravi amidst tight security in Egmore. Mr. Ravi perused medical records of Mugilan and ordered police to produce him before judicial magistrate-II, Karur on or before July 10.