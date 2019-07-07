Social activist Mugilan’s wife injured in road accident in Villupuram

Social activist Mugilan’s wife Poonkodi sustained minor injuries after the car she was travelling in crashed into a median following a tyre burst at Thatchur near Kallakurichi in Villupuram district around 8.15 a.m. on July 7.

Police said the accident occurred when Poonkodi and her relative were going from Chennimalai in Erode to Chennai to meet her husband, who is in the custody of the CB-CID in Chennai. One of the front tyres of the car burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a central median. Police said no one was injured grievously in the accident.

The car was parked on the roadside and the duo left for Chennai in a cab from Kallakurichi.