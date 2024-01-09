GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MoUs signed in Tamil Nadu as part of investors’ meet far less than U.P., Gujarat: Annamalai

Uttar Pradesh signed MoUs worth ₹33.5 lakh crore in 2023 and Gujarat signed MoUs worth around ₹7 lakh crore even ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat investors’ meet, he says

January 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday contended that the DMK government in the State had no reason to feel proud of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for ₹6.6 lakh crore signed as part of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) as the worth of MoUs signed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were far higher.

Addressing the media here, he said Uttar Pradesh signed MoUs worth ₹33.5 lakh crore as part of the investors’ meet it organised in 2023. He added that Gujarat had signed MoUs worth around ₹7 lakh crore even ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat investors’ meet starting on Wednesday.

Stressing that he was happy for all the MoUs signed at Tamil Nadu’s GIM, he, however, said there was a need to think why the State was not able to exceed the investments attracted by States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Arguing that a number of major MoUs signed during the GIM were related to the electronics and allied industries, he said a key reason for this was the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the Union government.

Commenting on the ongoing strike of State transport workers, he said he agreed with the demands of the workers except the one calling for reintroduction of the old pension scheme. He alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not in a position to fulfil the legitimate demands of the workers because of the inefficient way in which it was handling the finances.

