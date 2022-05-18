Most political parties welcome SC verdict on Perarivalan; Alagiri says convicts not innocent

There should be no compromise on nation’s security, says Annamalai

Majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict ordering the release of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) K.S. Alagiri said the Supreme Court had released Perarivalan on legal grounds. It was the Supreme Court that had earlier found the seven guilty in the assassination case, he pointed out.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said he accepted verdict. ”At the same time we hope the Supreme Court does not compromise on issues surrounding the nation’s security and unity,” he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who had taken up the case of the convicts in the past, also expressed happiness over the verdict and called for release of other six life convicts in the case. He also recalled the role played by late jurist Ram Jethmalani and the arguments but forth by him in the case.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani termed the verdict as an important and memorable one from the angle of human rights and it reminded the Governors that they had to function as per the provisions of the constitution.

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss expressed happiness over the verdict and urged the State government to secure the release of other six convicts citing the apex court order and take the necessary legal steps. Until then they should be released on parole, he added.

He said Perarivalan’s release was delayed by eight years, due to review petition filed by the Central government at that time in 2014.

The State government should come forward to release late forest brigand Veerappan’s elder brother Mathaiyan and others who were undergoing long jail term, he said.

In a Twitter post, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan claimed “the injustice” rendered for 30 years had been defeated. “What punishment would be given to those responsible for the injustice and what is the Union government going to do for his rehabilitation,” he asked.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah hailed the verdict and said Tamil Nadu Governor should learn lessons and give nod for Cabinet decisions.

DMDK chief Vijayakant welcomed the verdict and called for release of others.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also hailed the verdict.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman termed the judgment as historic and urged the State government to use it as a precedent and ensure the release of the remaining six convicts.

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi president Sarathkumar also welcomed the verdict.

Political leaders also lauded the efforts taken by Perarivalan’s mother Arputham Ammal to fight for his release.