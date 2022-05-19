  • The Package

Everything you need to know about the Perarivalan mercy plea

A.G. Perarivalan’s family shared sweet with his son after the verdict, at his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur district on May 18.

A.G. Perarivalan’s family shared sweet with his son after the verdict, at his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur district on May 18. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Supreme Court on May 18 invoked its extraordinary powers to do complete justice under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

While doing so, the court took into consideration the convict’s prolonged period of incarceration, his satisfactory conduct in jail and during parole, his educational qualifications acquired during incarceration, chronic ailments from his medical records and the 2018 State Cabinet recommendation made to the Governor, to exercise the power under Article 161 of the Constitution and release all seven convicts involved in the case, having been kept pending till date.

Here are the top articles by The Hindu on the Perarivalan case.

In This Package
National Governor is ‘but a shorthand expression for State government’: SC Legal Correspondent
Tamil Nadu Rajiv Gandhi case-related developments invariably happened in May T. Ramakrishnan
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case National For Perarivalan, turning point was commuting of death sentence by Supreme Court in 2014 Krishnadas Rajagopal
A file photo of Arputhammal, mother of Perarivalan, a death row convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, with the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Feb. 2014, after State Government’s decision to release all the seven convicts in the case, in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu AIADMK claims credit for Supreme Court’s decision on Perarivalan’s release
K.S. Alagiri
Tamil Nadu Most political parties welcome SC verdict on Perarivalan; Alagiri says convicts not innocent
Former CBI Director D.R. Kaarthikeyan. File photo.
Tamil Nadu I expected the verdict and respect the same, says former CBI director Kaarthikeyan who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination  
The Supreme Court of India
Tamil Nadu Expected Supreme Court to fix time frame for Governor to act on State Cabinet recommendations, says Nalini’s counsel
A.G. Perarivalan and his mother Arputhammal react to Supreme Court verdict paving way for his release, at his house in Jolarpet, Tirupattur district on May 18, 2022.
National Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi case convict, released by Supreme Court citing extraordinary powers
Vector of a man with a key and a businessman in handcuffs isolated on blue background
National Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them  
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi
National Explained | Article 142 of the Constitution under which Supreme Court ordered release of Perarivalan
Editorial Law and public opinion: On Perarivalan release
Perarivalan at his house in Jolarpet on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu I was never bogged down by failures, says Perarivalan
AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala during a meeting at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on May 18, 2022.
National Congress ‘deeply pained, disappointed’ over Perarivalan’s release, slams government
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Perarivalan’s release victory for federalism, State autonomy: Stalin
DMK president M.K. Stalin with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri. File
National Congress, DMK differ on Perarivalan’s release
Selvaraj Murugaiyan
Tamil Nadu Perarivalan case: Vindicated in our stand that death penalty could go wrong, says activist
A.G. Perarivalan playing ‘parai’ in front of his house at Jolarpet in Tirupattur district on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu Let me breathe for now, says Perarivalan
Related Topics
Indian National Congress
judiciary (system of justice)
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 1:17:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-perarivalan-mercy-plea/article65429483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY