Everything you need to know about the Perarivalan mercy plea

The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict has spent 31 years in jail

A.G. Perarivalan’s family shared sweet with his son after the verdict, at his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur district on May 18. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Supreme Court on May 18 invoked its extraordinary powers to do complete justice under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

While doing so, the court took into consideration the convict’s prolonged period of incarceration, his satisfactory conduct in jail and during parole, his educational qualifications acquired during incarceration, chronic ailments from his medical records and the 2018 State Cabinet recommendation made to the Governor, to exercise the power under Article 161 of the Constitution and release all seven convicts involved in the case, having been kept pending till date.

