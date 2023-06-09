HamberMenu
Mohammed Sayeed, industrialist from Ambur, passes away

June 09, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
N. Mohammed Sayeed

N. Mohammed Sayeed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A well-known industrialist and educationalist from Ambur town in Tirupattur district, N. Mohammed Sayeed, 86, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on June 7.

According to a press release, Mr. Sayeed was the Chairman of SSC Group, a shoe making company in Ambur. An active social activist in Ambur town for many years, Mr. Sayeed was also president of Ambur Tannery Association, and director of Ambur Tannery Effluent Treatment company Limited. He was also the general secretary of Ambur Muslim Education Society and encouraged women education among poor families in Ambur town. He is survived by a son and three daughters.

The funeral was attended by Vellore MP, D. M. Kathir Anand; M. Abdul Rahman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, and P. Ayjas Ahmed, Chairman, Ambur municipality, the release said.

