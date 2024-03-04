GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi uses government events to tour and speak at BJP meetings, says K.P. Munusamy

Addressing the protest organised by the AIADMK alleging the ruling government’s complicity in the sale and easy availability of narcotic substances, he says Tamil Nadu has been turned into a market in the global drug trade network

March 04, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK deputy general secretary and Vepanapalli MLA K.P. Munusamy speaking at the protest held in Krishnagiri on Monday.

AIADMK deputy general secretary and Vepanapalli MLA K.P. Munusamy speaking at the protest held in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

AIADMK cadre organised a protest here against what they said was the flourishing drug trade in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government. The protesters, led by AIADMK deputy general secretary and Vepanapalli MLA K.P. Munusamy, slammed the ruling government, alleging the party’s complicity in the sale and easy availability of narcotic substances in the State.

Addressing the gathering, he said Tamil Nadu had been turned into a market in the global drug trade network. “When the AIADMK was in power, sustained efforts ensured drugs didn’t reach school and college-going students. But, today, drugs are easily available, even in tea shops,” he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the protest, Mr. Munusamy did not spare the BJP and its State president K. Annamalai or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were dens for drug abuse and circulation, he said, adding that Gujarat’s Adani-owned port was an entry point for drugs. “The Adani-owned Mundra port saw the seizure of ₹21,000 crore worth of heroin recently. The BJP has been ruling that State forever,” Mr. Munusamy said.

He also slammed Mr. Modi for using government functions as an “excuse to tour various States and use the opportunity to speak at BJP meetings.” He is using government programmes and funds to tour and campaign for the BJP, Mr. Munusamy alleged.

