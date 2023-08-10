Model syllabus for autonomous colleges in Tamil Nadu made ‘optional’

August 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Higher Education Department has said autonomous colleges have been given the option of following the model syllabus that was recently released. Earlier, it was made it mandatory for colleges.

A year ago, the department began revising the syllabus for arts and science colleges in the State. The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education was given the task. In April this year, the department announced that the model syllabus must be uniformly followed by all institutions in the State.

Autonomous college officials, both government and self-financing, had protested pointing out that the syllabi they currently followed was far better than what the TANSCHE had prescribed. On August 2, Higher Education Minister met with autonomous college officials in Chennai to address their grievances.

A few autonomous colleges did not want to follow the syllabus. Also, the college officials said it was against the power of autonomy granted to the institutions under the various governing bodies in the State and the University Grants Commission.

According to a release from the department, 70% of the colleges had implemented the model syllabus. However, the department said that the colleges could decide if they wanted to follow the model syllabus.