Moat in Vellore Fort filling up fast

ASI officials lock entry gates, prevent visitors from walking on parapet wall

The moat in the 16th Century Vellore Fort is filling up fast. Visitors have been prohibited from walking on the parapet wall of the fort for safety reasons as the pathway on the wall has become slippery due to continuous rain. More importantly, the rise in water level in the moat has made the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials lock the two entry gates to prevent visitors from walking on the wall as they might slip into the moat.

During normal days, officials said, visitors used to sit on the wall to get a better view of the town. Some of them even fish in the water of the moat. “The building technique of the Vijayanagara kings is evident from the fact that there has never been any seepage into the Fort complex from the moat all these years,” M. Varadaraj Suresh, Archaeological Officer (AO), ASI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Constructed as part of the Fort complex, which is a protected monument and maintained by the ASI, the moat runs over three kilometres around the fort with an average depth of 29 feet. The depth of the moat varies due its rocky bed, especially on its northern side. Excess rainwater getting collected in the moat not only helps recharge groundwater in the drought-hit town but also aids in fishing activity in the moat which can be resumed during summer.

Officials said the British era sluice gate on the southern end of the fort needed repair to allow surplus water from Suriyakulam lake, along the Bengaluru Highway (NH-48), to flow in to ensure there is water in the moat throughout the year. The lake was a major water source for the moat during the British era until the sluice gate got blocked due to encroachment and poor maintenance. Officials said that revival of the old drainage system, especially the sluice gate from the lake, will make the moat perennial.

Crop damage

In rain-related developments, a Class IV student, T. Ashwin, a resident of Kalavai taluk in Ranipet district, donated his three-year savings of ₹1,338 to Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, towards Monsoon Relief Fund on Thursday. So far, crops on 96.80 hectares is estimated to have been damaged in Ranipet district with most of the big tanks having reached their capacity. In Vellore, except Ariyur tank, rest of the three big irrigation tanks Saduperi, Chenvangi and Unai Vaniyambadi have reached their full capacity on Thursday. Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the low-lying areas along the Palar river and Anaicut in Jawadhu Hills.

The Tiruvannamalai police, led by Superintendent of Police A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, has set up helpline numbers — 1077, 04175 - 233266 and 9988576666 for rain-related complaints in the district. The police personnel also removed fallen trees on Tiruvannamalai - Hosur Main Road. In Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kushwaha inspected temporary shelters set up for the rain-affected people in the district.