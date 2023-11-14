HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MMK seeks to contest in 2024 Parliamentary polls under DMK leadership

The MMK has planned a demonstration at all district headquarters demanding security to the places of worship; believes that the DMK will continue to stand with the minorities

November 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) was looking forward to contesting in the 2024 Parliamentary elections under the leadership of DMK unlike in the 2019 polls when it had extended its support to the DMK without fielding any candidate, party president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Terming the 2024 polls a ‘watershed’ in Indian politics, Mr. Jawahirullah called upon the Congress party to strengthen the INDIA bloc and replicate the success it had achieved in some of the States.

Mr. Jawahirullah charged the BJP Government at the Centre with acting against The Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 (It was passed to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947).

The MMK has planned a demonstration at all district headquarters demanding security to the places of worship, he said.

The AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s reluctance to criticise the BJP Government at the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an indicator of their plan to strike an alliance before the Parliamentary polls, the MMK leader believed.

Mr. Jawahirullah criticised the Governor R.N. Ravi for not granting assent to the State’s recommendation for premature release of 49 life convicts, including 20 Muslims.

The MMK leader exuded hope that the DMK will continue to stand with the minorities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.