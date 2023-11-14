MMK seeks to contest in 2024 Parliamentary polls under DMK leadership

November 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) was looking forward to contesting in the 2024 Parliamentary elections under the leadership of DMK unlike in the 2019 polls when it had extended its support to the DMK without fielding any candidate, party president and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Terming the 2024 polls a ‘watershed’ in Indian politics, Mr. Jawahirullah called upon the Congress party to strengthen the INDIA bloc and replicate the success it had achieved in some of the States.

Mr. Jawahirullah charged the BJP Government at the Centre with acting against The Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 (It was passed to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947).

The MMK has planned a demonstration at all district headquarters demanding security to the places of worship, he said.

The AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s reluctance to criticise the BJP Government at the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an indicator of their plan to strike an alliance before the Parliamentary polls, the MMK leader believed.

Mr. Jawahirullah criticised the Governor R.N. Ravi for not granting assent to the State’s recommendation for premature release of 49 life convicts, including 20 Muslims.

The MMK leader exuded hope that the DMK will continue to stand with the minorities.