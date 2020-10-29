Tamil Nadu

MMK postpones protest near Raj Bhavan due to rains

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi has postponed its protest planned on Thursday near Raj Bhavan, for condemning Tamil Nadu Governor Bunwarilal Purohit’s delay in giving assent to the legislation for providing 7.5% horizontal reservation to the NEET-qualified State government school students in medical education.

The protest also planned to condemn the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of 50% reservation for OBC students in medical and dental seats contributed to the All India Quota (AIQ).

In a statement, the party said the protest would now be held on November 2 at 4 pm near Raj Bhavan.

