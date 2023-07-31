AIADMK MLA stages hunger strike against NLCIL’s move to take over fertile farm lands for its expansion activities

July 31, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Bhuvanagiri MLA A. Arunmozhithevan of the AIADMK on Monday staged a token fast at the MLA office in Bhuvanagiri against NLC India Limited’s (NLCIL) acquisition of fertile farm lands for its expansion activities. The hunger strike saw participation of AIADMK functionaries including Chidambaram MLA K.A. Pandian and former Minister Selvi Ramajayam.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Arunmozhithevan accused the State government of unleashing oppressive measures by using the police against those intending to protect the rights of farmers who are facing unprecedented hardship at the hands of NLCIL. He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to fulfill his poll promises and was acting in support of NLCIL, which was an act of betrayal.

When Mr. Stalin was the Leader of Opposition he took the stand that if the DMK came to power no steps would be taken that would be detrimental to the interests of the farmers in the State. But Mr. Stalin after becoming the Chief Minister was adopting an anti-farmer stand, he alleged.

Mr. Arunmozhithevan said the NLCIL was indulging in a misinformation campaign that the company had paid adequate compensation to all landowners whose lands were acquired in the past. The company’s claims are not true and no compensation has been paid to a majority of landowners, he said.

The Chief Minister had gone on record that Tamil Nadu has been generating surplus power and the total power generation would be doubled by 2030. NLCIL’s contribution to the State was a meagre 800 MW. Why is the State government acting in support of NLCIL then, he questioned. The State government must stop acquiring lands from farmers, he said.