Minister lays foundation for maternal and child health facility at Gingee GH

February 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday laid the foundation for Maternal and Child Health building at the Gingee Government Hospital. The facility is being established at a cost of ₹5 crore.

According to a press release, the two-storey building will have a plinth area of 13,762 sq.ft. The ground floor will have the duty doctor’s room, neonatal resuscitation centre, labour operation theatre, scan room, antenatal ward and toilets for men and women.

The second floor will house a postoperative ward, recovery ward, a room for preparing the patients, operation theatre and postnatal ward.

Villupuram Collector C. Palani and officials participated.