Minister applies for advance bail

Information Minister and AIADMK candidate for Kovilpatti Kadambur C. Raju has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest by the police at Nalattinpudhur in Thoothukudi district.

It was alleged that the Minister had verbally abused members of a flying squad checking vehicles near Nalattinpudhur. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on a complaint filed by the leader of the squad, who said the team members were threatened.

Mr. Raju said the charges in the FIR were false and concocted and made out of political pressure. He said he would cooperate with investigators and abide by the conditions imposed by the court.