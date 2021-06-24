Tamil Nadu

‘Mekedatu needlessly politicised’

Expressing surprise over a statement by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said the issue was being “needlessly politicised”.

During his reply to PMK legislator G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), he reiterated the State government’s position that it would never allow the construction of the dam. He recalled questioning the erstwhile AIADMK government over the issue and said the DMK government’s reply was the same.


