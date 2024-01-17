GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Measures taken by government catapulted T.N. to the top in Startup ranking: Stalin

January 17, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday credited the various measures taken by the “Dravidian model” of government run by the DMK for State catapulting to the top slot as the ‘Best Performer’ in the States’ Startup Ranking for the year 2022.

In a message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said the State was at the bottom in the rankings during the previous AIADMK government in 2018. Initiatives like the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund, Tamil Nadu Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes Startup Fund, and LaunchPad now played a major role in the State reaching the top.

Pointing out that there were 7,600 startup companies in Tamil Nadu, he said the fact that 2,250 of them were registered in 2022 was proof of the “galloping” the State has done. He congratulated Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan and all the officials for this achievement.

Tamil Nadu

