MDMK presidium chairman Duraisamy urges Vaiko to merge party with DMK

April 29, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The difference of opinion between MDMK general secretary Vaiko and presidium chairman Tirupur S. Duraisamy reached a critical stage when he called for merger of the party with the DMK.

“In the interest of contemporary politics and in order not to disappoint the partymen who followed your fiery speeches, merge the MDMK with the DMK,” he said in a letter to Mr. Vaiko.

Asked about the letter of Mr. Duraisamy, who is also the secretary of the Marumalarchi Labour Front (MLF), Durai Vaiko, the headquarters secretary of the MDMK, wondered whether Mr. Duraisamy was ready to withdraw the case between the Coimbatore Periyar District Panchalai Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to the MLF and Labour Progressive Front (LPF), affiliated to the DMK, since he was interested in a merger.

“Mr. Duraisamy was against an alliance with the DMK in the 2021 Assembly poll. He has also formed a Trust and brought the Coimbatore Periyar District Panchalai Thozhilalargal Sangam and its assets under his control,” alleged Mr. Durai Vaiko.

He said even though party leaders across the State were insisting on removing Mr. Duraisamy from the party, general secretary Vaiko was not ready to do it because he was a senior leader and had been in politics since the day of Anna. “Now we realise that he joined the MDMK only to retain the assets of the trade union,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.